The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing veteran reliever Tyler Clippard back to the desert after the right-hander agreed to a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Monday.
The deal is worth a guaranteed $2.25 million, according to the Arizona Republic, with a mutual option for $3.5 million in 2022 or a $500,000 buyout.
Clippard pitched one of his 14 seasons with the Diamondbacks, posting a 4.30 ERA in 40 games in 2016 before he was dealt to the New York Yankees at the non-waiver trade deadline.
The 36-year-old has pitched for 10 teams and has a career 3.13 ERA over 777 appearances. All but 14 of those games have been in relief.
In 26 games for the Minnesota Twins last season, Clippard was 2-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 26 innings.
