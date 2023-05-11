Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma will enter the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported this week.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore declared for the 2023 NBA Draft last month and has until May 31 to withdraw his name.
Kaluma has been invited to next week's NBA Draft combine in Chicago.
He averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 37 starts for the Bluejays in 2022-23.
Kaluma averaged 10.4 points , 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31 games (30 starts) as a 2021-22 freshman.
Creighton (24-13, 14-6) lost to San Diego State 57-56 in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
