The Dallas Cowboys restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-year, $90 million contract to free up cap space ahead of the 2021 season, multiple media outlets reported Friday.
Per reports, the Cowboys converted $8.6 million of Elliott's $9.6 million base salary this season to a signing bonus. The move clears $6.88 million in cap space.
Dallas now has approximately $12.6 million under the cap, per OverTheCap.com.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Elliott led the NFL in rushing yardage as a rookie in 2016 and again in 2018.
Last season, the 26-year-old finished with 979 yards and six touchdowns on 244 carries, and he added 52 catches for 338 yards and two scores.
