The Cincinnati Bearcats have decided to hire UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller as their new head coach, according to multiple reports.
Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham confirmed the news to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Miller was the country's youngest coach at 28 when UNC Greensboro hired him 10 years ago. He engineered a rebuild of the program, securing a 185-135 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
On Friday, Cunningham announced the university had fired head coach John Brannen following a 12-11 regular season.
The Bearcats were able to reach the American Athletic Conference Tournament title game in 2021, but six players entered the transfer portal following the season, including standouts Mike Saunders Jr. and Tari Eason.
Cincinnati looked into allegations within the program and, early this month, Cunningham said Brannen had been placed on paid administrative leave.
Miller's team went 21-9 overall in 2020-21, making the NCAA Tournament after winning the Southern Conference regular-season title and the conference tournament.
