The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark, who helped lead the team to two Super Bowl victories, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.
The Chiefs were unable to agree on a reworked deal with Clark's agent during talks at the Scouting Combine, per the reports.
So, the Chiefs will save $21 million against their cap by releasing Clark, the NFL's third all-time leading postseason sack leader. They'll incur a dead cap hit of $7.7 million.
Clark, 29, recorded 23.5 sacks in his four seasons in Kansas City, adding another 10.5 in 12 postseason games with the Chiefs.
Clark has 58.5 career sacks in 120 career games (88 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-18) and Chiefs. The Seahawks selected Clark in the second round of the 2015 draft.
--Field Level Media
