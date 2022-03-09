The Chicago Sky waived wing Crystal Bradford, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The team did not make an official announcement, but Bradford is no longer listed on the online roster.

Chicago signed the 6-foot Bradford, 28, on Feb. 5.

She averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 24 games (nine starts) with the Atlanta Dream in 2021.

That marked her first WNBA appearance since playing in 15 games as a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Sparks in 2015.

--Field Level Media

