The Los Angeles Chargers reached agreement on a five-year, $62.5 million deal with free agent center Corey Linsley, according to multiple reports.
The agreement is the most lucrative for a center in NFL history, according to reports.
Linsley spent his first seven NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. The 29-year-old started all 99 regular-season and 11 postseason games he played for Green Bay.
He played in 13 games last season and missed three due to a knee injury, and became the first Green Bay center since Jim Ringo in 1963 to earn first-team All-Pro honors.
Linsley was a fifth-round pick in 2014 out of Ohio State.
The Chargers needed a center after the recent retirement of Mike Pouncey.
--Field Level Media
