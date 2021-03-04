Gold Glove center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported the deal includes an opt-out after this season. The 30-year-old is expected to join the Brewers this weekend.

Bradley spent his eight major league seasons to date with the Boston Red Sox, who drafted him 40th overall in 2011.

Bradley batted .283 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs and five stolen bases in 55 games in 2020. He played on a one-year deal with Boston last season.

A career .239 hitter, Bradley has 98 career home runs and was a Gold Glove winner in 2018.

