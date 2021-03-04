Gold Glove center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.
ESPN reported the deal includes an opt-out after this season. The 30-year-old is expected to join the Brewers this weekend.
Bradley spent his eight major league seasons to date with the Boston Red Sox, who drafted him 40th overall in 2011.
Bradley batted .283 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs and five stolen bases in 55 games in 2020. He played on a one-year deal with Boston last season.
A career .239 hitter, Bradley has 98 career home runs and was a Gold Glove winner in 2018.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.