The Boston Celtics have reportedly suspended guard Marcus Smart for Friday's preseason finale at Miami due to a breach of team rules.
ESPN reported Thursday that Smart missed the team flight to Orlando. He did not play in Wednesday night's 103-102 loss to the Magic.
The Boston Herald quoted head coach Ime Udoka as saying Smart is "remorseful."
Smart, 27, averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 48 games (45 starts) for the Celtics in 2020-21.
He owns career averages of 10.2 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 boards in 449 games (228 starts) since Boston drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2014.
The Celtics open the regular season on Oct. 20 on the road against the New York Knicks.
--Field Level Media
