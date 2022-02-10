Sorry, an error occurred.
The Boston Celtics sent three players -- including guard Dennis Schroder -- to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Daniel Theis, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The Celtics also sent Enes Freedom, nee Kanter, and Bruno Fernando to the Rockets. Houston immediately waived Freedom.
The move came right at the NBA trade deadline, at 3 p.m. ET.
The trade also reunites Theis with the Celtics. The 29-year-old began his NBA career in Boston before getting traded to Chicago last March.
Schroder, 28, is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 49 games (25 starts) this season, his first in Boston. The Celtics signed him to a one-year contract in August.
Theis is averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26 games (21 starts) this season. He signed a four-year, $36 million contract with Houston in August but played sparingly.
Freedom, 29, averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 35 games (one start) this season, his second tour with the Celtics.
Schroder and Fernando are on expiring contracts.
--Field Level Media
