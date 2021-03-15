Cornerback Jason Verrett agreed to terms on a contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.
Multiple media outlets reported the one-year deal is worth $5.5 million. The NFL Network noted that worth of the pact escalates to $6.5 million should Verrett make the Pro Bowl.
Niners general manager John Lynch took to social media to recognize the deal.
The move comes with the 49ers expecting to lose veteran cornerback Richard Sherman to free agency.
Verrett, 29, recorded a career-high 60 tackles to go along with two interceptions in 13 games last season.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2015, Verrett has totaled 140 tackles and seven interceptions in 39 career games (35 starts). He was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
