Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.