The Miami Dolphins and veteran cornerback Jason McCourty have agreed on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
McCourty, 33, is highly familiar with the methods of Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was a defensive assistant in New England in 2018 in the first of McCourty's three seasons with the Patriots.
Flores became coach of the Dolphins after that season.
McCourty had two interceptions in 44 games (33 starts) with the Patriots and has 18 picks in 166 games (137 starts) over 12 NFL seasons. He also has played for the Tennessee Titans (2009-16) and Cleveland Browns (2017).
McCourty has recorded 723 tackles, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in his career.
Twin brother Devin McCourty has played his entire 11-year career with the Patriots.
Also Thursday, the Dolphins announced the release of veteran safety and team captain Bobby McCain. He spent the past six seasons with Miami.
--Field Level Media
