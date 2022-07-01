Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio agreed to a three-year deal to return to the team on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Rubio, 31, was traded from the Cavaliers to the Indiana Pacers last season after tearing his left ACL in December.

Rubio's new contract would be worth $18.4 million, with a partial guarantee for the third season (2024-25).

The 11-year veteran averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 34 games last season.

Rubio is not expected to be available at the start of the 2022-23 season while recovering from knee surgery.

--Field Level Media

