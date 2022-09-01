After missing much of the 2021-22 season with an injury, Collin Sexton will reportedly be getting a new start in Utah after being sent to the Jazz as part of a package bringing Donovan Mitchell back to Cleveland.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell congratulates teammate Kyle Korver after Korver hit a three point basket against the Cavaliers in the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. January 4, 2019 (Gus Chan / The Plain Dealer)
After missing much of the 2021-22 season with an injury, Collin Sexton will reportedly be getting a new start in Utah after being sent to the Jazz as part of a package bringing Donovan Mitchell back to Cleveland.
Clevleand.com/TNS - John Kuntz
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell congratulates teammate Kyle Korver after Korver hit a three point basket against the Cavaliers in the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. January 4, 2019 (Gus Chan / The Plain Dealer)
After two months in limbo, guard Collin Sexton has an NBA team for the 2022-23 season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired three-time NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz on Thursday in exchange for Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and guard Ochai Agbaji along with first-round draft choices in 2025, 2027 and 2029, ESPN reported. The teams also will exchange draft picks in 2026 and 2028.
To make the trade work, the Cavaliers had to sign Sexton, and the former Alabama standout received a four-year, $72 million fully guaranteed deal.
Sexton had been a restricted free agent since June 28, when the Cavaliers made a qualifying offer of $7.228 million for the 2022-23 season. The offer prevented Sexton from becoming an unrestricted free agent and reserved for Cleveland the right to match any contract offers that Sexton received from other teams.
Sexton did not sign the qualifying offer, but he did not sign with another team either.
After joining Cleveland as the eighth pick in the 2018 draft, Sexton was the Cavaliers’ leading point producer in his first three seasons. In the 2020-21 campaign, he boosted his scoring average to 24.3 points per game after scoring 16.7 as a rookie and 20.8 in the 2019-2020 season.
Sexton’s scoring average in 2020-21 was the highest ever posted by an Alabama alumnus in an NBA season, surpassing the 24.2 points per game averaged by Latrell Sprewell for the Golden State Warriors in the 1996-97 campaign.
Sexton sustained a season-ending meniscus tear on Nov. 7 in Cleveland’s 11th game of the 2021-22 season. He had surgery to repair the knee injury on Nov. 18 and missed the rest of the campaign.
Before the injury, Sexton and the Cavaliers failed to meet an Oct. 18 deadline on contract extensions for first-round choices in the 2018 NBA draft.
Mitchell averaged 25.9 points for the Jazz last season, shooting 35.5% from 3-point range. He also averaged a career high 5.3 assists in 67 games.
Mitchell will be entering the second season of a five-year, $163-million contract.
Markkanen averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers in 2021-22, his fifth NBA season. Agbaji, an All-American at Kansas last season, was the 14th player picked in the 2022 NBA draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.