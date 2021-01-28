Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright, who ranks among St, Louis Cardinals' all-time leaders in several pitching categories, agreed to re-sign with the team for the 2021 season, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The one-year agreement is worth $8 million, with opportunities for performance incentives. It marks the third consecutive year that Wainwright has re-upped with the Cardinals on a one-year contract.
Wainwright, 39, is coming off of a stellar season in the truncated 2020 campaign affected by COVID-19. The three-time All-Star led the Cardinals in wins (five), innings (65 2/3) and strikeouts (54), going 5-3 in 10 starts with a 3.15 ERA, including both of the team's complete games. He has lowered his ERA in three consecutive season.
A 2006 World Series winner and postseason hero, Wainwright has spent his entire 15-year career with the Cardinals. He has a 167-98 career record with a 3.38 ERA in 393 appearances (326 starts). He enjoyed a five-year span from 2009-14 when he had 19 or more wins four times, including 20-win seasons in 2010 and 2014. He did not pitch in 2011 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
In all-time Cardinals club rankings, Wainwright ranks third in wins, fourth among pitchers in games started (326) and WAR (36.9) and sixth in innings pitched (2,169 1/3). He also ranks second in franchise history in strikeouts (1,830) -- behind only Hall of Famer Bob Gibson.
The Cardinals still have another pair of key free agents unsigned in nine-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina and two-time Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong.
--Field Level Media
