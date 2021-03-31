The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have agreed on a five-year, $25 million extension, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Demko was in position to be a restricted free agent following the season.
Demko is in his first season as a full-time starter and has compiled a 12-12-1 record, 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 25 starts.
Overall, Demko is 30-25-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage in 62 appearances (59 starts) over parts of four seasons with the Canucks.
--Field Level Media
