Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to enter free agency, according to multiple reports.
Caldwell-Pope had a player option for the 2020-21 season worth $8.4 million. Declining the option clears him to enter free agency, but a return to the Lakers remains possible.
The 27-year-old was a starter for the 2020 World Champions, shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range and averaging 10.7 points per game in the postseason.
In addition to Caldwell-Pope, point guard Rajon Rondo and center Anthony Davis opted for free agency.
Davis is widely expected to return to the team on a massive deal.
--Field Level Media
