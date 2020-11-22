Free-agent center Willie Cauley-Stein is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a two-year, $8.2 million contract, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
Cauley-Stein, 27, played four seasons in Sacramento after the Kings selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He signed as a free agent with Golden State in July 2019 and was traded to the Mavericks in January for a second-round selection in the 2020 draft.
In 54 games (39 starts) between the Warriors and Mavs last season, he averaged 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Over 349 career games, the 7-footer has averaged 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game over 23.5 minutes.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.