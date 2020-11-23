An MRI on the left knee of No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow revealed the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will require reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL and other structural damage, multiple outlets reported Monday.
A surgery date is scheduled, pending reduced swelling in Burrow's knee, per the reports.
Burrow was carted off the field after the injury early in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. He went down after getting hit below the waist while another defender hit him high from the opposite side on a throw.
With the game still in progress, Burrow tweeted: "Thanks for all the love. Can't get rid of me that easy. See ya next year."
Burrow completed 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown for Cincinnati (2-7-1) before his injury. He did not take a sack.
Ryan Finley replaced Burrow for the Bengals, but Cincinnati faded after the injury. Finley finished 3-of-10 for 30 yards and an interception. The Bengals finished with 272 total yards, amassing just 17 yards on five possessions after the injury. Finley was sacked four times.
--Field Level Media
