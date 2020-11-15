The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were forced to board a different plane after their scheduled flight to Charlotte, N.C., remained on the tarmac for more than five hours on Saturday due to mechanical issues, according to numerous reports.
The flight was scheduled to depart Tampa International Airport at 2:25 p.m. ET and land in Charlotte at 3:55 p.m. ET, according to ESPN.
The delay forced the team to hold team meetings and eat a meal inside the airport. The Buccaneers followed social distancing protocols by congregating in areas with restricted access to the general public or outdoors.
Tampa Bay departed for Charlotte just before 9:30 p.m. ET, according to NFL Network, which was first to report the team's travel issues. The team finally landed at 11:27 p.m.
Tampa Bay (6-3) plays the Carolina Panthers (3-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
--Field Level Media
