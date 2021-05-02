Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return to the lineup Sunday when the Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports.
Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, missed Friday night's 108-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle. He was listed as probable ahead of Sunday's game.
Antetokounmpo aggravated the injury during Thursday's 143-136 loss to the Rockets when he stepped on the foot of Houston's Kelly Olynyk 46 seconds into the first quarter. He didn't return to the game.
Antetokounmpo, the two-time reigning MVP, is averaging 28 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 53 games for the Bucks (39-24).
Brooklyn (43-21) is slated to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the floor, but fellow star James Harden (hamstring) will miss his 14th straight game. The Nets are coming off a Friday night 128-109 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.