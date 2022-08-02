One week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost center Ryan Jensen to a knee injury, right tackle Tristan Wirfs left the practice field on a golf cart Tuesday with an apparent leg injury.
Wirfs was walking with a grimace when he was helped to the golf cart and taken to the locker room, but initial reports indicate muscle cramps were the cause of his exit.
General manager Jason Licht said Monday the Buccaneers didn't have full and final testing back on Jensen's injury due to severe swelling. Head coach Todd Bowles said Jensen would be lost for months.
Quarterback Tom Brady turns 45 on Wednesday and his offensive line remains a reason for his significant production.
Wirfs, 23, started all 33 games in which he played in two NFL seasons. A first-round pick in 2020, he was voted first-team All-Pro in 2021.
--Field Level Media
