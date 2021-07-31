Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb catches a pass in running back drills during day 4 of training camp, July 31, 2021, in Berea.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb catches a pass in running back drills during day 4 of training camp, July 31, 2021, in Berea.

 John Kuntz/cleveland.com

The Cleveland Browns and two-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb reached an agreement on a three-year, $36.6 million extension, ESPN and NFL Network reported Saturday.

Chubb, 25, gets $30 million in guaranteed money, per the reports. The deal keeps Chubb under contract with the Browns through the 2024 season.

Chubb has rushed for 3,557 yards in 44 games (37 starts) to go with 28 touchdowns in Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Georgia.

He rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with an MCL sprain. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons.

He was four rushing yards shy of 1,000 in his rookie campaign. He's also caught 72 balls for 577 yards and two touchdowns out of the backfield.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.