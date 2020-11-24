Cleveland Browns standout cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to miss a few weeks with a calf strain, according to reports Tuesday.
Ward played every snap in last week's 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Ward recorded his second interception of the season and impacted Eagles QB Carson Wentz on the play that resulted in a pick-six by Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki.
Ward, 23, has started every game but one in his 35 games with the Browns. Cleveland selected Ward No. 4 overall in the 2018 draft out of Ohio State, and he was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.
Ward has an NFL-leading 15 passes defensed this season to go with the two picks and a forced fumble. He has 37 tackles.
The Browns also will be without star defensive end Myles Garrett again this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to COVID-19 protocols. Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday.
