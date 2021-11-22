Sorry, an error occurred.
The Denver Broncos reached agreement on a four-year, $60.8 million contract extension with wide receiver Courtland Sutton, NFL Network reported Monday.
The deal includes $34.9 million in guaranteed money, per the report.
Sutton, 26, has 43 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (all starts) after missing most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He was injured in Week 2 of that campaign.
Sutton was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He has 160 career catches for 2,499 yards and 12 TDs in 43 games (34 starts), all with the Broncos, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.
The extension comes on the heels of the three-year, $34.5 million extension given to fellow WR Tim Patrick on Friday.
--Field Level Media
