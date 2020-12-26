The Denver Broncos are placing running back Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.
Lindsay, 26, already was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with hip and knee injuries. Placing him on IR would end his season.
Also Saturday, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury. Chubb, who was named to the Pro Bowl in his third season, has 42 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble. He started all 14 games so far this season.
Lindsay rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons before being limited by injuries in 2020. He has 118 carries for 502 yards and one touchdown in 11 games (eight starts) this season while splitting time in the backfield with Melvin Gordon.
However, it's been tough sledding for Lindsay of late. He's gained just 108 yards on his last 45 carries over the past four contests.
Lindsay has missed three games this season with toe, concussion, and knee injuries.
To fill Lindsay's spot on the roster, the Broncos elevated running back LeVante Bellamy from the practice squad. Bellamy, an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan, does not have a carry this season, but does have two special-teams tackles in three games played.
--Field Level Media
