Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered significant knee damage on Sunday and is done for the season, multiple outlets reported Monday.
NFL Network reported Williams has multiple ligament tears, including the ACL and lateral collateral ligament.
Williams initially was helped off the field after the first play of the third quarter but soon was carted from the Denver sideline to the locker room.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that Williams and edge rusher Randy Gregory (knee) would undergo MRIs.
Williams is Denver's leading rusher with 204 yards on 47 carries. He had 28 on 10 carries Sunday before exiting. He also ranks second on the Broncos with 16 receptions.
Williams was a second-round pick (35th overall) out of North Carolina in 2021.
Mike Boone (20 yards) and Melvin Gordon (8) received three carries each against the Raiders. Gordon lost a fumble that Las Vegas' Amik Robertson returned 68 yards for a touchdown.
Gordon has fumbled four times this season, losing two. He has 139 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries.
The Broncos (2-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-2) on Thursday night.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.