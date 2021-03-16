The Denver Broncos exercised a $7 million guarantee on defensive end Von Miller's $18 million salary, ensuring the edge rusher will remain with the team for the 2021 season, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Tuesday was the deadline for the Broncos to exercise the option. The two sides could not reach an agreement to restructure and reduce Miller's salary cap hit for this season, per the reports. Miller will count $22.125 million against the cap in 2021, the final year of a six-year, $114 million deal Miller signed in July 2016.
Miller missed all of the 2020 season with a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle, an injury that required surgery in September. Miller is fully recovered.
Miller has made the Pro Bowl every year with the Broncos save one (2013) and is a three-time First-Team All-Pro. He has 106 career sacks in 135 games (all starts) with the Broncos, who drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2011 draft.
--Field Level Media
