The Denver Broncos have narrowed their coaching search to three names, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett and Kevin O'Connell are said to be the finalists to replace the fired Vic Fangio.
General manager George Paton is expected to have a second round of interviews with all three this week.
Quinn, 51, previously the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons (2015-20), helped resurrect the Dallas defense in his first season as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2021.
Hackett, 42, just completed his third season as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers after holding the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Buffalo Bills (2013-14)
O'Connell, 36, is in his second season as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator, a role he also held with the then-Washington Redskins in 2019.
Quinn, the only finalist with head coaching experience, has also been linked to the vacancies with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.
Quinn and Paton worked together with the Miami Dolphins when Quinn coached the defensive line (2005-06) and Paton was the director of pro personnel.
--Field Level Media
