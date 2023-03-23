Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler might be ready for training camp after undergoing surgery to repair a torn pec, NFL Network and 9News reported Thursday.
Hamler, 23, sustained the injury working out on his own, per the reports. He had the surgery earlier this month, per 9News.
With a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 months, Hamler might be ready to start camp in late July. The 5-month mark of recovery would be early August.
Hamler has played in just 23 games (six starts) since being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft.
He missed the second half of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3 after suffering a setback in his recovery.
Hamler sustained season-ending knee and hip injuries in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
He has 42 career catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
