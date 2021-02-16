Starting pitcher Brett Anderson is returning to Milwaukee for a second season after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Brewers, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The deal is worth $2.5 million, pending a physical. Anderson, 33, can make an additional $1 million in incentives, ESPN reported.

Anderson went 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 10 starts with the Brewers last season.

For his career, the lefty is 63-65 with a 4.06 ERA in 198 appearances (186 starts) for the Oakland A's (2009-13, 2018-19), Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-16) and Brewers. He also split the 2017 season with the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays.

--Field Level Media

