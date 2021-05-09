MLB: NLDS-Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals
Oct 7, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Shane Greene (19) pitches in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

 Jeff Curry

The Atlanta Braves agreed to a free-agent deal with right-hander Shane Greene on Sunday, multiple outlets reported.

Greene, who pitched for the Braves in each of the last two seasons, was signed for a $1.5 million prorated major league deal, The Athletic reported. With a little more than a month gone in the season, the 32-year old is expected to earn a little more than $1.1 million.

Greene was 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA in 28 relief appearances for the Braves last season. He is 23-28 lifetime with a 4.38 ERA over 313 appearances (33 starts) with the New York Yankees (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015-19) and Braves.

An All-Star in 2019, Greene allowed just one earned run in six playoff innings for the Braves last season.

