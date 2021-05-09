The Atlanta Braves agreed to a free-agent deal with right-hander Shane Greene on Sunday, multiple outlets reported.
Greene, who pitched for the Braves in each of the last two seasons, was signed for a $1.5 million prorated major league deal, The Athletic reported. With a little more than a month gone in the season, the 32-year old is expected to earn a little more than $1.1 million.
Greene was 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA in 28 relief appearances for the Braves last season. He is 23-28 lifetime with a 4.38 ERA over 313 appearances (33 starts) with the New York Yankees (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015-19) and Braves.
An All-Star in 2019, Greene allowed just one earned run in six playoff innings for the Braves last season.
--Field Level Media
