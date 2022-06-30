Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal agreed to a five-year, $251 million max deal to remain with the club, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Beal declined his $36.4 million player option for next season on Wednesday to pave the way to a richer deal.

Beal has spent the past 10 seasons with Washington. He had the option of taking a four-year deal with another team as an unrestricted free agent in addition to resigning with the Wizards.

Beal, who turned 29 on Tuesday, is a three-time All-Star who has twice averaged more than 30 points per game in a season.

Last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in just 40 games. He underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist in February.

Beal, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 draft, has career averages of 22.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 645 games (611 starts) with Washington.

--Field Level Media

