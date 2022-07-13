The St. Louis Blues are signing forward Robert Thomas to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension, multiple media outlets reported.

Thomas, 23, has one year with a base salary of $3.2 million remaining on his current two-year contract. He would have become a restricted free agent next summer.

Thomas set career-high totals in goals (20), assists (57), points (77) and game-winning goals (six) in 72 games last season.

He has 164 points (42 goals, 122 assists) in 241 career games since being selected by the Blues with the 20th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

