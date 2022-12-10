The Toronto Blue Jays reached a deal with free agent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
The signing is pending the results of a physical for the veteran defensive standout.
Kiermaier became a free agent in November when the Tampa Bay Rays declined his $13 million option for 2023. The three-time Gold Glove winner received a $2.5 million buyout.
Kiermaier, 32, spent nine-plus major league seasons with the Rays and batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases.
He had a tough season in 2022 as he was limited to 63 games due to injuries. He didn't play after July 9 and had a season-ending hip operation in August. He batted .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.
