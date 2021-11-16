Right-hander Jose Berrios agreed to a seven-year, $131 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Berrios, acquired at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins in July, gave up his final year of arbitration for the long-term agreement, MLB Network reported on Tuesday.

A two-time All-Star, Berrios was hotly pursued before being dealt to Toronto for a package that included top 100 prospect Simeon Woods Richardson.

The 27-year-old has a 60-47 career record with a 4.04 ERA over six seasons.

Berrios set a career-high with 204 strikeouts in 2021. He was 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts for Toronto last season and was a combined 12-9 in 2021 with a 3.52 ERA.

He was a first-round pick (32nd) overall in 2012.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.