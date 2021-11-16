Sorry, an error occurred.
Right-hander Jose Berrios agreed to a seven-year, $131 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Berrios, acquired at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins in July, gave up his final year of arbitration for the long-term agreement, MLB Network reported on Tuesday.
A two-time All-Star, Berrios was hotly pursued before being dealt to Toronto for a package that included top 100 prospect Simeon Woods Richardson.
The 27-year-old has a 60-47 career record with a 4.04 ERA over six seasons.
Berrios set a career-high with 204 strikeouts in 2021. He was 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts for Toronto last season and was a combined 12-9 in 2021 with a 3.52 ERA.
He was a first-round pick (32nd) overall in 2012.
--Field Level Media
