Big 12 athletic directors and CEOs will meet early Thursday evening to discuss the apparent intention of Texas and Oklahoma to leave the conference, multiple outlets reported.
The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that the two schools want to move to the Southeastern Conference, a shift that likely would lead to the emergence of four super conferences.
The news comes as the SEC is holding its media days in Hoover, Ala. While commissioner Greg Sankey has stayed silent about the potential of adding Texas and Oklahoma, SEC presidents reportedly will meet Thursday in Alabama with expansion certainly a major topic to discuss.
The SEC currently has 14 member teams, and 11 of them must approve new members. The Austin American-Statesman reported that Texas A&M and Missouri, which left the Big 12 themselves for the SEC before the 2012 academic year, would cast no votes.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.