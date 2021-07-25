The Cincinnati Bengals and defensive end Sam Hubbard have agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
He'll play the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2021, earning $2.18 million before the extension kicks in.
The Bengals selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons, Hubbard has appeared in 44 games (28 starts), tallying 177 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Hubbard, 26, will play on the opposite side of Trey Hendrickson, the former New Orleans Saints defensive end. The Bengals signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million deal in the offseason.
--Field Level Media
