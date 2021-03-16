The Cincinnati Bengals and free agent cornerback Chidobe Awuzie have agreed on a three-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Financial terms were not reported.

It's the second big splash on defense in as many days for the Bengals, who reportedly came to terms with pass rushing specialist Trey Hendrickson on Monday night.

Awuzie, 25, spent the past four seasons in Dallas, playing in 49 games (42 starts) for the Cowboys, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Colorado. A hamstring injury and time on reserve/COVID-19 limited Awuzie to eight games (six starts) last season.

Awuzie has four career interceptions, 37 passes defensed and 213 tackles.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.