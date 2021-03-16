Pass-rushing specialist Trey Hendrickson agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple media reports Monday night.

Hendrickson had a career-high 13.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits with the Saints last season. In his previous three seasons with New Orleans, he logged a total of 6.5 sacks and 18 QB hits in 30 games (three starts).

In 2020, Hendrickson made 15 starts.

Hendrickson, 26, can officially sign with the Bengals on Wednesday when free agency begins.

NFL Network and ESPN reported Hendrickson's contract would be worth $32 million in the first two years of the deal.

--Field Level Media

