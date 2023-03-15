The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing a four-year, $64 million deal with four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr., multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night.
The deal includes a $31 million bonus, according to NFL Network, making it the largest contract ever for an offensive lineman. Michael Portner, Brown's agent, confirmed the agreement to NFL Network.
Brown, 26, spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs. He started all 17 games in 2022, helping Kansas City win its second Super Bowl in the past four years.
Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Brown spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma.
Brown has played in 81 career NFL games, making 75 starts.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.