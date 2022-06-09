The Belgian club Westerlo is in advanced talks with D.C. United about acquiring 19-year-old forward Griffin Yow, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Offers have been exchanged but no transfer has been agreed on yet, per the reports.

Yow has three goals and two assists in 32 games (nine starts) with D.C. United since 2019.

Westerlo were promoted to Belgium's top flight for 2022-23 after winning the second division in 2021-22.

Yow, a homegrown player from Virginia, has played in seven games (three starts) this season for a struggling D.C. United club currently 13th in the MLS Eastern Conference.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In