The Chicago Bears are acquiring receiver N'Keal Harry from the New England Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2024, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Harry was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2019 but didn't live up to the billing. He has just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games over three NFL campaigns.

Harry, 24, had just 12 receptions for 184 yards in 12 games (four starts) last season.

His best season came in 2020 when he made 33 catches for 309 yards and two scores in 14 games (nine starts).

--Field Level Media

