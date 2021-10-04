Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery avoided a major knee injury in Sunday's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported.
Montgomery is undergoing further tests Monday, per ESPN, but the team doesn't think he injured his left ACL. NFL Network reported late Sunday night the third-year RB hyperextended his knee.
Montgomery exited Sunday's 24-14 victory against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 106 yards and two touchdown on 23 carries.
The 100-yard outing was his second of the season and he leads the Bears with 309 rushing yards and three scores.
The 24-year-old Montgomery rushed for 889 yards as a rookie in 2019 and 1,070 last season.
Backup running back Damien Williams sustained a thigh bruise Sunday but is expected to be OK, NFL Network said.
Williams, 29, has tallied 114 yards from scrimmage and one TD this season and would be in line to start next Sunday at Las Vegas if Montgomery can't go.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.