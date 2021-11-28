Sorry, an error occurred.
The Miami Marlins and free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal, according to reports on Sunday.
Garcia, 30, enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Milwaukee Brewers last season as he established career bests of 29 home runs and 86 RBIs while batting .262 in 135 games.
The Marlins will be Garcia's fifth team. He also has played for the Detroit Tigers (2012-13), Chicago White Sox (2013-18), Tampa Bay Rays (2019) and Brewers (2020-21).
Garcia was an American League All-Star in 2017 when he batted a career-high .330 for the White Sox. He also had 18 homers and 80 RBIs that season.
Overall, Garcia has a .270 career average with 127 homers and 475 RBIs in 951 career games over 10 seasons.
--Field Level Media
