The Houston Astros are in agreement with free agent right-hander Jake Odorizzi on a two-year deal with a player option, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
MLB Network reported the deal is worth up to $30 million, including a buyout on the third-year player option.
Odorizzi, who turns 31 later this month, was a 15-game winner and an All-Star in 2019 and went 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA in four starts in 2020.
His career numbers include a 62-56 record with a 3.92 ERA in 195 games (192 starts) with the Kansas City Royals (2012), Tampa Bay Rays (2013-17) and Minnesota Twins (2018-20). He has registered 995 strikeouts and 358 walks in 1,042 1/3 innings pitched.
Odorizzi originally was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round in 2008.
He joins a projected Houston starting rotation, anchored by ace Zack Greinke, that includes Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy. Framber Valdez is sidelined with a broken finger.
The Astros don't know when, or if, two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will return this season following Tommy John surgery in September.
--Field Level Media
