Andrew Chafin is on the verge of being the next Chicago Cubs player to be traded before the deadline, with multiple reports Monday indicating the Oakland A's were closing in on acquiring the reliever.
The 31-year-old left-hander, who is on a one-year, $2.75 million contract with a mutual option for 2022, is 0-2 with a 2.06 ERA in 43 games this season.
The reports have not speculated what the Cubs will receive for Chafin, whom Chicago picked up on Aug. 31, 2020, from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Athletic reported on Monday night that the potential trade was awaiting a review of medical records.
In his eighth major league season, Chafin has a 10-15 record with a 3.47 ERA in 384 games, with all but three of those appearances as a reliever.
The Cubs, who entered Monday night at 49-51 and in fourth place in the National League Central, have already dealt outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves. Trade rumors are swirling around several other players, including closer Craig Kimbrel, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant.
The A's, who were off Monday, are 56-45, good for second place in the American League West, but they have lost three consecutive games.
--Field Level Media
