The Los Angeles Angels are signing infielder Jonathan Villar, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
The Chicago Cubs released the 31-year-old veteran Wednesday after designating him for assignment on June 24.
Villar batted .222 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games with the Cubs this season.
He has a .256 career average in 10 seasons with seven teams. He has 100 homers, 340 RBIs and 238 stolen bases in 1,019 games.
Villar led the majors with 62 steals in 2016 for the Milwaukee Brewers. He has played shortstop (346 career starts), second base (266) and third base (127).
--Field Level Media
