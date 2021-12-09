Sorry, an error occurred.
Alabama starting cornerback Josh Jobe underwent season-ending foot surgery earlier this week, according to multiple reports.
Rivals.com reported the surgery was on a toe. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban recently said Jobe was hampered by turf toe.
Jobe joins wideout John Metchie III (knee) as Alabama starters who will miss the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.
Jobe had 38 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games (11 starts) this season. He had seven tackles in last Saturday's 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC title game.
Overall, Jobe has 129 tackles and three interceptions in 51 career games for the Crimson Tide.
Jalyn Armour-Davis, who started 10 games this season, will likely start in Jobe's place if healthy.
Davis is tied for the team lead with three interceptions but he missed the past two games with a hip injury. He is expected to return for the matchup with Cincinnati.
Kool-Aid McKinstry (four starts) would likely start if Davis were still hindered.
--Field Level Media
