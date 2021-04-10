The Philadelphia 76ers are set to sign veteran Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, seeking bench depth as they prepare for a playoff run, according to multiple reports.
Tolliver, 6-8, 240 pounds, has not played this season but Philadelphia hopes he hasn't lost his 3-point touch. A career 37.3% shooter, Tolliver knocked down 41.5% in 13 games for Memphis, his most recent stop during 2019-20.
He will join his 11th NBA team with Philadelphia.
The power forward position is handled by Tobias Harris and Mike Scott, so 76ers coach Doc Rivers isn't promising big amounts of playing time.
"I don't know about minutes unless you want me to bench Tobias or somebody like that," Rivers said. "Just joining the team hopefully soon and I don't even know that answer. Maybe in Dallas and if not probably right when we return home from them."
The 76ers were at Oklahoma City on Saturday night and will travel to Dallas for a Monday game against the Mavericks.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.